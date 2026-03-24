Education tech company PhysicsWallah to acquire stake in exam prep platform

PhysicsWallah has been rapidly expanding its presence in the government test preparation segment, covering examinations like union public service commission (UPSC), railways, banking, and staff selection commission (SSC). It also provides courses related to joint entrance examination (JEE), and national eligibility-cum entrance test (NEET).
In the past, the Noida-based company has already made strategic acquisitions like Xylem Learning and Utkarsh Classes.
The company reported a 33 per cent jump in its net profit to ₹102.3 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), up from ₹76.7 crore in the same quarter in the previous year. In the previous quarter, the profit stood at ₹69.7 crore. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,082.4 crore, up 34 per cent year-on-year from ₹809.7 crore in the year-ago period.