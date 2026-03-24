Home / Companies / News / Education tech company PhysicsWallah to acquire stake in exam prep platform

Education tech company PhysicsWallah to acquire stake in exam prep platform

The deal is currently in the final stages and if it goes through, it would mark the company's first acquisition post its public listing which happened in November last year

PhysicsWallah
premium
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Education technology company PhysicsWallah Limited is planning to acquire a partial stake in a digital-first government exam preparation platform, according to sources familiar with the matter. While larger financial details remain undisclosed, the transaction is valued around ₹300-400 crore in the initial tranche, they said. The deal is currently in the final stages. If it goes through, it would mark the company’s first acquisition post its listing in November last year. 
 
Going ahead, PhysicsWallah is likely to acquire a majority stake in the said platform, and the deal value will then become significantly higher, a source added. Business Standard sent an email query to PhysicsWallah but the company didn’t respond at press time. Notably, it is slated to have a board meeting on Wednesday. 
 
PhysicsWallah has been rapidly expanding its presence in the government test preparation segment, covering examinations like union public service commission (UPSC), railways, banking, and staff selection commission (SSC). It also provides courses related to joint entrance examination (JEE), and national eligibility-cum entrance test (NEET). 
 
In the past, the Noida-based company has already made strategic acquisitions like Xylem Learning and Utkarsh Classes. 
 
The company reported a 33 per cent jump in its net profit to ₹102.3 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), up from ₹76.7 crore in the same quarter in the previous year. In the previous quarter, the profit stood at ₹69.7 crore. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,082.4 crore, up 34 per cent year-on-year from ₹809.7 crore in the year-ago period.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

West Asia crisis: Jindal Steel doubles Angul complex capacity to 12 MTPA

HDFC Bank appoints law firms to review Chakraborty's resignation letter

SBI Card's share in credit card spends rises to 17.6% in Apr-Feb 2026

Premium

LPG crisis: HungerBox invests ₹3.5 crore in shift to electric cooking

Premium

Kerten Hospitality forays into India, eyes 1,000 keys in expansion push

Topics :Company NewsEdTechgovernment examsDigitalisation

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story