Embassy Reit eyes Hyderabad; has 1.5 msf office development pipeline

“Initially, when the geopolitical issue started, there was a little bit of slowdown. (Now) the market is robust...the first half of the year has seen about 45.5 msf of gross absorption, which is the highest for the real estate industry in India...About 44 per cent was on the global capability centres (GCCs) side,” said Shetty. He added that around 110 new GCCs came to the country in the last two quarters.
“Overall, on the 1.3 msf, we've seen a 10 per cent higher spread,” said Shetty. Real estate investment trusts, put simply, pool capital from investors and operate commercial real estate. A positive spread, here, denotes an increase in the rental rates of new leases compared to the rates in the preceding leases. “On new leasing, we've seen a higher leasing spread of 11 per cent. On renewals, we've seen about a 9 per cent higher rental spread,” said Shetty.