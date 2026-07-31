Embassy Reit eyes Hyderabad; has 1.5 msf office development pipeline

“I believe that this asset class (Reits) is built for the masses simply because there is a very forecastable yield that can be predicted given the cash flows and the long-term contracts that we have with our clients,” said Shetty on retail investors adopting Reits.

“To compare this with the US, 50 per cent of all investors in the capital market have exposure to Reits, while in India, it's less than 0.02 per cent. So, we believe that the headroom is just unbelievable. But there needs to be a lot of work to be done in terms of awareness and investor education,” said Shetty. Embassy Reit was the first such trust to be listed and has around 150,000 retail investors on its books.