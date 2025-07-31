Embassy Reit Q1 net income rises 15% to ₹871.8 crore, payout up 4%

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Thursday reported a 15 per cent increase in its net operating income to ₹871.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.
Its net operating income stood at ₹757.5 crore in the year-ago period.
The company will distribute ₹549.8 crore to unitholders for the April-June quarter, an increase of 4 per cent from the same quarter of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
During the June quarter, the company leased 2 million sq ft area, up 9 per cent annually. This included around 1 million sq ft of new leases, 3,60,000 square feet of renewals and 6,65,000 sq ft of pre-leases.
The board also accepted the resignation of Ritwik Bhattacharjee as the Chief Executive Officer (Interim). He will continue as a Senior Advisor to Embassy REIT.
It approved the appointment of Amit Shetty as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from August 1, 2025.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
