Embassy Reit Q1 net income rises 15% to ₹871.8 crore, payout up 4%

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Thursday reported a 15 per cent increase in its net operating income to ₹871.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net operating income stood at ₹757.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The company will distribute ₹549.8 crore to unitholders for the April-June quarter, an increase of 4 per cent from the same quarter of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the June quarter, the company leased 2 million sq ft area, up 9 per cent annually. This included around 1 million sq ft of new leases, 3,60,000 square feet of renewals and 6,65,000 sq ft of pre-leases.