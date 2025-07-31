Home / Companies / News / GMR Airports finalises terms for largest bond issue worth ₹6,000 crore

GMR Airports finalises terms for largest bond issue worth ₹6,000 crore

It will also raise around ₹4,200 crore through the sale of three-year bonds, with large foreign lenders set to absorb this supply

GMR Airports
File image of GMR Airports
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's GMR Airports has finalised the terms of what would be its biggest corporate debt issue as it aims to raise more than ₹6,000 crore ($685.13 million), three sources aware of the developments said on Thursday.

The country's second-largest airport operator will raise ₹1,800 crore through the sale of 18-month bonds. This issue is largely expected to be placed with mutual funds.

It will also raise around ₹4,200 crore through the sale of three-year bonds, with large foreign lenders set to absorb this supply.

The company will pay an annual coupon of 10.50 per cent on both the maturities, and the fundraising would be completed in the next few days, the sources added.

All the sources requested anonymity as the talks are still private.

GMR Airports did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

The bonds of the company, which currently manages multiple airports including those in Delhi and Hyderabad, are rated A+ by Crisil.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Startups, regional brands good for business, says Nestle India CMD

Cognizant undecided on salary hike timing, wants to cover most in 2nd half

Cooperative major Iffco appoints KJ Patel as new MD, replaces Awasthi

PNB to focus on project financing to revive business loan growth: CEO

Premium

India bets on AI to build first $10 bn cybersecurity firm by 2030

Topics :GMR Airportsbonds rallybond market

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story