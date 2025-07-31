Gautam Adani's realty wealth dips 7% to ₹52,320 cr, reports Hurun

Gautam Adani's wealth from the realty business has declined 7 per cent to Rs 52,320 crore in the year to June 2025, making the billionaire the third wealthiest in the sector, a report said on Thursday.

Adani, who is among the wealthiest Indians with projects like Dharavi and Motilal Nagar redevelopments in the financial capital, is also set to be the wealthiest realty sector individual in the next five years, officials from Hurun Research and Grohe said, citing informal discussions.

At present, DLF's Rajiv Singh is the wealthiest on the Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate 150 list with a fortune of Rs 1.27 lakh crore and is followed by BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha with a Rs 92,340 crore wealth.

"Adani is very ambitious. Their ambition is to take over from DLF to be at the top in the next five years," Hurun India's chief researcher and founder Anas Rahman Junaid told reporters. Grohe's leader for India Priya Rustogi also concurred. Adani Realty, which is completely owned by the Adani family, is already the most valuable unlisted real estate company, Rahman said, adding that the researchers use a scientific way to assess wealth across the sector. Lodha's wealth includes only that of his stake in the listed Macrotech Developers and excludes that of his son Abhinandan Lodha, Rahman said. The wealth of DLF's Singh grew 3 per cent during the year, while Lodha's was up by a tepid 1 per cent, as per the report. The top-10 individuals' wealth grew in single-digit percentages during the year except Bengaluru-based Raja Bagmane, who witnessed a 29 per cent surge to Rs 25,270 crore, and Atul Ruia's Rs 26,410 crore fortune that was up by 10 per cent.