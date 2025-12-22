CCI seeks details from IndiGo over complaint on post-disruption fare hikes

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has sought details from IndiGo airline in connection to the inquiry based on the information received by the regulator for abuse of dominance by the aviation major, sources said. The CCI inquiry is expected to look into exploitative conduct by the airline that may have led to larger consumer harm because of increased pricing after recent flight disruptions, sources said.

What does ‘abuse of dominance’ mean under the Competition Act?

Abuse of dominance under the Competition Act can lead to exclusionary and exploitative conduct. The inquiry in the IndiGo matter is likely to focus on the latter, it is learnt.

What does the consumer complaint to CCI allege? The informant, a consumer, has told the Commission their personal experience with booking a ticket at 2.5 times the original cost because of flight cancellations. The antitrust watchdog would, however, look into the issue from the point of view of larger consumer interest and not just a single customer, sources said. “If the company is limiting the supply and then hiking the prices then this is an issue to be looked into under Section 4 of the Competition Act,” the source said. What does Section 4 of the Competition Act prohibit?

Section 4 of the Act prohibits abuse of dominant position. The Act does not prohibit dominance itself, but exploiting such a position through unfair or predatory pricing can attract penalties from the Commission. Will CCI examine flight duty rules and DGCA regulations? The CCI is unlikely to look into issues related to Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL), which is the domain of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). What has CCI said so far on the information filed against IndiGo? On December 18, the Commission in a short statement had said that it had taken cognisance of information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes.

What are the next steps in a CCI inquiry? The CCI would first conduct a preliminary inquiry based on the information received and then, based on the findings, direct the Director General’s office to start a formal investigation. What triggered IndiGo’s flight disruptions this month? IndiGo cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and 9. The crisis was triggered by the airline’s inability to manage its pilot duty roster after the DGCA fully implemented new, stricter rest and duty regulations last month, which increased weekly rest requirements and reduced the hours pilots can fly at night. When did disruptions peak and what did DGCA direct later?