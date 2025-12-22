Home / Companies / News / CCI seeks details from IndiGo over complaint on post-disruption fare hikes

CCI seeks details from IndiGo over complaint on post-disruption fare hikes

Competition Commission has sought details from IndiGo after a consumer complaint alleged exploitative pricing following flight disruptions; CCI may examine Section 4 issues

indigo airlines, indigo
premium
IndiGo cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and 9. (Photo:PTI)
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has sought details from IndiGo airline in connection to the inquiry based on the information received by the regulator for abuse of dominance by the aviation major, sources said. The CCI inquiry is expected to look into exploitative conduct by the airline that may have led to larger consumer harm because of increased pricing after recent flight disruptions, sources said.
 
What does ‘abuse of dominance’ mean under the Competition Act? 
Abuse of dominance under the Competition Act can lead to exclusionary and exploitative conduct. The inquiry in the IndiGo matter is likely to focus on the latter, it is learnt.
 
What does the consumer complaint to CCI allege? 
The informant, a consumer, has told the Commission their personal experience with booking a ticket at 2.5 times the original cost because of flight cancellations. The antitrust watchdog would, however, look into the issue from the point of view of larger consumer interest and not just a single customer, sources said.
 
“If the company is limiting the supply and then hiking the prices then this is an issue to be looked into under Section 4 of the Competition Act,” the source said.
 
What does Section 4 of the Competition Act prohibit? 
Section 4 of the Act prohibits abuse of dominant position. The Act does not prohibit dominance itself, but exploiting such a position through unfair or predatory pricing can attract penalties from the Commission.
 
Will CCI examine flight duty rules and DGCA regulations? 
The CCI is unlikely to look into issues related to Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL), which is the domain of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
 
What has CCI said so far on the information filed against IndiGo? 
On December 18, the Commission in a short statement had said that it had taken cognisance of information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes.
 
What are the next steps in a CCI inquiry? 
The CCI would first conduct a preliminary inquiry based on the information received and then, based on the findings, direct the Director General’s office to start a formal investigation.
 
What triggered IndiGo’s flight disruptions this month? 
IndiGo cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and 9. The crisis was triggered by the airline’s inability to manage its pilot duty roster after the DGCA fully implemented new, stricter rest and duty regulations last month, which increased weekly rest requirements and reduced the hours pilots can fly at night.
 
When did disruptions peak and what did DGCA direct later? 
The disruptions peaked on December 5 before gradually easing.
 
On December 9, the DGCA asked IndiGo to cut 10 per cent of its domestic flights for the entire winter season to help stabilise operations.
 
How many flights was IndiGo operating before the crisis? 
Before the crisis, the airline operated around 2,300 flights per day — about 2,000 domestic and 300 international.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PlasmaGen Biosciences bags ₹150 cr to scale int'l plasma therapeutics

Granules India gets approval from USFDA for generic ADHD medication

Air India flight returns to Delhi after engine shuts down mid-air

Foxconn's iPhone factory near Bengaluru hires 30,000 in under a year

Starbucks appoints Indian-origin Amazon veteran Anand Varadarajan as CTO

Topics :Company NewsCCIIndiGo AirlinesInterGlobe Aviation

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story