Home / Companies / News / Biocon Biologics eyes a third of FY24 revenue from emerging markets

Biocon Biologics eyes a third of FY24 revenue from emerging markets

BBL, which launched Hulio, a biosimilars version of Abbvie's blockbuster drug Humira, in the US earlier this week, is planning to launch this drug in other countries in the near term

Sohini Das Mumbai
Premium
Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer (Emerging Markets), Biocon Biologics

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Biocon Biologics (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, is expecting 33 per cent of its revenues from emerging markets in FY24, a day after the firm completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business from Viatris in over 70 countries.

Following the deal closure in November 2022, this marks the first wave of countries where Viatris' operations have been fully transitioned to BBL, the company said.

In February 2022, BBL inked a pact to acquire Viatris’ biosimilars business for consideration of up to $3.33 billion. At present, emerging markets contribute around 25 per cent of BBL’s turnover.

“We talk about a $1 billion revenue trajectory. Now, one-third of it will come from emerging markets. In the first year, the impact would be more (in the range of 20 per cent growth), and eventually it would stabilise between 10-12 per cent range,” Susheel Umesh, chief commercial officer for emerging markets at BBL, told Business Standard.

Umesh said that a robust integration plan in underway for market sharing.

For instance, Viatris is selling monoclonal antibodies in some markets, while BBL was focusing on insulin in others.

“We tried to keep the overlaps as minimal as possible. In 70 countries we had to transition this into an integrated operation. This obviously boosts our revenues in these markets because there will no longer be any revenue sharing with Viatris,” he explained.

The move will help BBL to have a more end-to-end approach in these markets --- be it in dealing with the health ministries of respective countries, or the doctor-connect.

“We have better visibility and pricing advantage in tenders. We can now be more aggressive,” Umesh said.

Regarding the pricing pressure, Umesh reckoned that while there is downward pressure in almost every geography, be it the US and EU, some emerging markets have better pricing environments than Europe.

“Doctors in these countries are aspirational, and so are patients. As prices go down, then volumes will go up,” he said.

Meanwhile, BBL plans to launch two key products in the emerging markets this fiscal – Ustekinumab, a monoclonal antibody used to treat Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, and Denosumab, which is used to treat osteoporosis caused by corticosteroid medications in men and women.

BBL, which launched Hulio, a biosimilars version of Abbvie’s blockbuster drug Humira, in the US earlier this week, is planning to launch this drug in other countries in the near term.

“It is still very nascent, but we plan to expand our reach for this drug to more countries. We are in the process of getting approvals in more countries – in two-three years we plan to launch it in 25 countries,” Umesh added.

Also Read

Biocon Biologics expands to over 70 countries, enters emerging markets

F&O Strategy for Biocon: HDFC Securities recommends a Bull Spread

Biosimilar Humira likely to boost US revenues for Biocon Biologics

Serum Institute to double its investment in Biocon's unit to $300 million

Serum Institute of India doubles Biocon investment to $300 million

NHAI signs pact with power producer THDCIL for technical services

NCLT approves demerger of financial services unit of Reliance Industries

Dabur estimates first quarter sales rose over 10% as inflation eases

US agency seeks updated responses, data from Tesla in Autopilot probe

Titan revenue grows 20% in Q1 FY24 on strong performance in key businesses

Topics :Biocon

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story