Home / Companies / News / Dabur estimates first quarter sales rose over 10% as inflation eases

Dabur estimates first quarter sales rose over 10% as inflation eases

Demand trends in both urban and rural India improved during the quarter, Dabur said

Reuters BENGALURU
Dabur

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dabur India Ltd said on Thursday it estimated that first-quarter sales increased more than 10%, as easing inflation allowed customers to spend more on the consumer goods company's products.

Demand trends in both urban and rural India improved during the quarter, Dabur said.

The country's annual retail inflation cooled to a more than two-year low of 4.25% in May as cost pressures on food eased.

Cooling inflation is expected to lead to year-on-year expansion in gross margin in the quarter ended June 30, according to the company, which makes Dabur Red toothpaste and Real Activ packaged juice.

Dabur also expects the improvement in gross margin to continue for the full year.

The company said its international business is expected to report double-digit growth in the first quarter, while India business to post high single-digit growth.

The healthcare and home & personal care businesses in India are projected to grow in double digits, backed by mid-single digit volume growth. Unseasonal rains and a moderate summer, however, led to a muted quarter for the company's food and beverages segment, it added.

Dabur expects profit after tax growth to be lower than operating profit growth due to expenses related to its acquisition of spices and seasoning maker Badshah Masala.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shilpi Majumdar)

Also Read

Dabur reports 0.5% fall in net profit, declares dividend of Rs 2.7 apiece

Five additional brands crossed Rs 100 cr in sales in FY23, says Dabur India

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

Amazon announces 5G revolution sale on smartphones: Check deals and offers

Dabur India Q3 profit drops on dull rural demand; income dips to Rs 476 cr

US agency seeks updated responses, data from Tesla in Autopilot probe

Titan revenue grows 20% in Q1 FY24 on strong performance in key businesses

HPCL aims to run Vizag refinery at expanded capacity from early 2024

Toyota Kirloskar Motor hikes vehicle prices by 1% due to rise in input cost

BSNL on verge of falling under 100-million-subscribers mark soon: Trai data

Topics :DaburDabur India

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story