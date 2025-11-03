Emiza partners Raymond for managing fulfilment of online apparel brands

Third-party logistics services operator Emiza on Monday announced a partnership with Raymond for managing fulfilment of the company's entire online portfolio comprising brands like Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx, and Ethnix.

Through Emiza's nationwide network of over 24 fulfilment centres across more than 12 cities, the company will handle over 1.45 million annual shipments for Raymond's direct-to-consumer (D2C) website and marketplace e-commerce operations, Emiza said.

Under the collaboration, Emiza would provide warehousing, packaging, and intelligent order fulfilment, it said, adding, for Raymond's D2C website orders, the company will enable smart routing from the fabric and fashion retailer's nearest store to optimise last-mile delivery timelines.

"At Emiza, we are committed to delivering precision, speed, and scalability through our tech-driven fulfilment network. This partnership reinforces our mission to empower iconic Indian brands with a robust digital supply chain infrastructure tailored for the new-age consumer," said Ajay Rao, Founder and CEO of Emiza. The partnership also aims to optimise inventory management, reduce average delivery timelines by 20 per cent, and boost order accuracy to over 99.7 per cent, Emiza said. Additionally, the company will also provide customised packaging aligned with Raymond's premium brand identity for online orders and will manage marketplace claims to minimise losses across third-party platforms, it said.