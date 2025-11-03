ED seizes ₹3,000 cr assets linked to Anil Ambani in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth more than ₹3,000 crore linked to Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani as part of a money laundering probe against his group companies, news agency PTI reported.

The agency issued four provisional attachment orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The attached properties include Ambani’s residence in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, as well as residential and commercial assets owned by various Reliance Group firms.

A plot of land belonging to Reliance Centre on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg in Delhi, along with several other properties across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai and East Godavari, have also been seized. The total value of the attached assets stands at ₹3,084 crore, PTI reported.

Case linked to diversion of funds The case is related to alleged diversion and laundering of public funds raised by Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL). Between 2017 and 2019, Yes Bank invested ₹2,965 crore in RHFL and ₹2,045 crore in RCFL through various instruments. However, by December 2019, these investments turned “non-performing”, with ₹1,353.50 crore outstanding for RHFL and ₹1,984 crore for RCFL, according to the ED. The latest action forms part of a wider probe into alleged financial irregularities and loan diversions exceeding ₹17,000 crore involving multiple Reliance Group companies, including Reliance Infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Yes Bank lost over ₹2,700 crore in deals with Anil Ambani firms: CBI Ambani was questioned by the ED in August this year. Before that, on July 24, the agency had searched 35 premises linked to 50 companies and 25 individuals, including senior executives from his business group. ED raids linked to Yes Bank loan fraud case Earlier in July, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids at several premises linked to Anil Ambani as part of its investigation into the Yes Bank loan fraud case *. The action came after the State Bank of India (SBI) classified Reliance Communications as “fraud” and decided to report the matter, along with Anil Ambani’s name, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Initial findings had suggested that promoters of Yes Bank may have received funds in their personal accounts shortly before sanctioning large loans to companies in the Reliance Anil Ambani Group, indicating possible quid pro quo arrangements. Bribery, backdated documents Investigators suspected that bribes were paid to bank officials and that some key loan approval documents, such as credit approval memorandums (CAMs), were backdated. The agency has also found that several investments were made without proper due diligence, in violation of the bank’s internal credit policies. Loans worth around ₹3,000 crore issued by Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019 are under scrutiny for alleged diversion to shell companies and entities linked to the group. The ED is also probing whether some Yes Bank executives received kickbacks during the sanctioning process.