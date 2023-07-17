Home / Companies / News / Employees' State Insurance Corporation adds 20.23 lakh new members in May

Employees' State Insurance Corporation adds 20.23 lakh new members in May

The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 20.23 lakh new employees have been added in May 2023, a labour ministry statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members has been 3.96 lakh in May 2023. (Photo: Pexels)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has added 20.23 lakh new subscribers in May 2023, according to the latest payroll data.

The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 20.23 lakh new employees have been added in May 2023, a labour ministry statement said.

Around 24,886 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation in May 2023, thus ensuring more coverage, it stated.

According to the data, more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 20.23 lakh employees added during May 2023, 9.40 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations, which is 47 per cent of the total employees.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members has been 3.96 lakh in May 2023.

The data also revealed that a total of 71 transgender employees have got registered under ESI Scheme in May 2023. It showed that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it added.

Topics :ESICemployeeLife Insurance CorporationGender pay gap

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

