Engaging with the govt under India AI Mission: Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a global hyperscaler, is actively aiming to work with the Indian government as part of the India AI Mission, which aims to bolster the nation's computing infrastructure, according to a senior executive.

Pankaj Gupta, leader, public sector, Amazon India, called the India AI Mission an empowerment framework for the sector and indicated that the firm was engaging with the government on the same. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“There is an active request for proposal (RFP) process for the India AI programme, and we are engaging with the government on that. We welcome this paradigm programme by the government of India, which will democratise AI and bring everybody in the ecosystem together,” said Gupta in an interaction with Business Standard on the sidelines of the AWS Empower India event on Wednesday.

Under the Rs 10,372 crore India AI Mission, the central government plans to procure high-end graphic processor units (GPUs) and provide them to Indian startups engaged in the development of AI solutions that require huge computational power.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had recently floated an RFP for procuring GPUs from private entities.

Gupta also reiterated the company’s plan to invest $15 billion in the country by 2030. So far, the company has already invested around $3.7 billion between 2016 and 2022. An additional investment of $12.7 billion is also being made across the country, including in Hyderabad, to set up a mega data cluster for the firm.

AWS also announced a number of key public sector collaborations in India during the event, including with the National Health Authority (NHA), Government e-Marketplace (GeM), and Public Sector Bank Alliance (PSBA).

The firm said that it was enabling NHA to establish an open digital health ecosystem in India.

Using AWS, NHA is implementing core modules of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) programme’s applications, like the beneficiary identification system and transaction management system, to manage beneficiary identification and claim transaction management in a scalable and secure manner, said the company.

The company also announced that the PSB Alliance Private Limited (PSBA) had empanelled AWS to offer cloud computing services to India’s public sector banks (PSBs).

PSBA is an umbrella organisation formed by 12 public sector banks, including Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda, among others.

In the initial phase, AWS will enable PSBs to provide peripheral non-core banking services such as WhatsApp banking, loan management, etc., and plans to move to core banking services at a later stage.

“We are trying to help them, for the first time, ease out the entire public sector procurement process. So now the member banks will be able to approach PSBA. They will not directly start with the core banking kind of application, which is very complex. But things like WhatsApp banking, loan management, engaging with their customers, CRM, maybe something around human resources—all those peripheral applications will be provided. The core banking will take time, as that is very complex,” Gupta explained.