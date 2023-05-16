Home / Companies / News / Engine Leasing Finance moves to NCLAT against Go First's insolvency

Engine Leasing Finance moves to NCLAT against Go First's insolvency

The appellate tribunal said it will pass the order on May 22 along with the other three petitions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Engine Leasing Finance moves to NCLAT against Go First's insolvency

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After three aircraft lessors, Engine Leasing Finance BV has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), opposing the insolvency resolution proceedings initiated against Go First.

Ireland-based Engine Leasing Finance is a leading engine financing and leasing company. It is a group entity of Japan-based Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

A two-member NCLAT bench on Tuesday heard the plea of Engine Leasing Finance and reserved its order.

The appellate tribunal said it will pass the order on May 22 along with the other three petitions.

"Orders on 22.05.2023. Short written notes may be filed within two days by both the parties," it said.

Three aircraft lessors -- SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd, GY Aviation and SFV Aircraft Holdings -- have moved the NCLAT against Go First's insolvency resolution proceedings.

These lessors have leased out around 21 aircraft to Go First.

On May 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowed the voluntary insolvency resolution plea by Go First.

So far this month, several lessors have approached aviation regulator DGCA for deregistration and repossession of Go First's 45 planes.

Go First stopped flying from May 3.

Also Read

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?

IBBI seeks public ideas, comments on regulations under insolvency law

Zee Entertainment insolvency: NCLAT to hear Punit Goenka's appeal today

NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee; final hearing on March 29

73% job seekers prefer large corporates over start-ups, says report

Bombay Burmah Trading Corp's Go First exposure falls to Rs 65 crore

Hike in Amazon seller fee likely to reduce discounts for customers

Experion to invest Rs 50 cr in global expansion, hire 1,500 IT employees

Bharti Airtel net profit surges 50% in Q4; ARPU remains flat sequentially

Topics :NCLATIndia AviationAviation

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story