Hike in Amazon seller fee likely to reduce discounts for customers

Some industry experts said e-commerce firms keep changing seller fees for various purposes, including taxation and to meet certain rules. As per government rules, marketplaces cannot fiddle with the prices of products or dictate pricing to retailers. However, industry sources said the reality was that the actual price was often determined by the platform and not the seller. They said sellers may have a certain desired price and the platform adjusts the price to benchmark against its rivals.

“The cost of operations is rising significantly for all businesses including SMEs (small and medium enterprises), which has compelled the entities to bring in changes, and online marketplaces are not averse to these developments,” said Kazim Rizvi, founder of The Dialogue, a tech policy think-tank. “e-commerce is traditionally a technology-driven sector, where the cost of maintaining the infrastructure and logistics are also getting higher and hence players are compelled to bring changes in their operations as they move forward and acquire more customers.”