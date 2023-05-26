Home / Companies / News / Engineers India secures business worth Rs 4,700 crore in FY23; up 185%

Engineers India secures business worth Rs 4,700 crore in FY23; up 185%

Its quarterly net profit stood at Rs 190.18 crore in the fourth quarter (January-March) of FY23, up 140 per cent from Rs 79.13 crore in Q4, FY22

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Leading engineering, procurement and consulting (EPC) company Engineers India (EIL) secured business worth Rs 4,700 crore in 2022-23, recording a 185 per cent jump over Rs 1,650 crore worth of business it got in the previous year. 
Speaking at a press conference to discuss the company’s annual performance, EIL Chairman and Managing Director Vartika Shukla said the overall order book status of the company as of March 31, 2023 stood at Rs 9,079 crore.

Its quarterly net profit stood at Rs 190.18 crore in the fourth quarter (January-March) of FY23, up 140 per cent from Rs 79.13 crore in Q4, FY22. 
The annual net profit of Rs 342.2 crore was marginally lower than the Rs 344 crore in FY22. It was also weaker than the pre-pandemic high of Rs 430.2 crore in FY20.

Topics :EngineersEngineers India

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

