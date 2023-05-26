FMCG firm Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat category with Fortune brand

Food FMCG company Adani Wilmar on Friday said it has entered into the whole wheat category with its brand Fortune.

With this pure whole wheat variants of Sharbati, Poorna 1544, Lokwan and MP Grade 1 will be available in Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan under Fortune brand, Adani Wilmar said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Wilmar will be the only national player in this highly fragmented and commoditised category to provide an access to the purest wheat seed of the most premium wheat varieties in the country.

"Traditional wheat connoisseur households in the west and north of the country are very selective about their preferred wheat varieties which they get ground under their supervision in neighbourhood chakki stores. The range of Fortune Whole Wheat varieties will give them just what they are looking for and will stand out for their clearly superior quality and variety assurance," Adani Wilmar Associate Vice President - Marketing and Sales Vineeth Viswambharan said.

According to Viswambharan, there is a pressing need for genuine and unadulterated whole wheat options in the market.

"Our products will deliver a wholesome and unadulterated whole wheat experience to consumers across the country," he said.