Home / Companies / News / FMCG firm Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat category with Fortune brand

FMCG firm Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat category with Fortune brand

According to Viswambharan, there is a pressing need for genuine and unadulterated whole wheat options in the market

Press Trust of India Mumbai
FMCG firm Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat category with Fortune brand

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Food FMCG company Adani Wilmar on Friday said it has entered into the whole wheat category with its brand Fortune.

With this pure whole wheat variants of Sharbati, Poorna 1544, Lokwan and MP Grade 1 will be available in Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan under Fortune brand, Adani Wilmar said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Wilmar will be the only national player in this highly fragmented and commoditised category to provide an access to the purest wheat seed of the most premium wheat varieties in the country.

"Traditional wheat connoisseur households in the west and north of the country are very selective about their preferred wheat varieties which they get ground under their supervision in neighbourhood chakki stores. The range of Fortune Whole Wheat varieties will give them just what they are looking for and will stand out for their clearly superior quality and variety assurance," Adani Wilmar Associate Vice President - Marketing and Sales Vineeth Viswambharan said.

According to Viswambharan, there is a pressing need for genuine and unadulterated whole wheat options in the market.

"Our products will deliver a wholesome and unadulterated whole wheat experience to consumers across the country," he said.

Also Read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7%

Adani Wilmar bucks weak trend in group companies; surges 5% post Q3 results

Wheat acreage surges 25% from last year; but weather remains a concern

Singapore's Wilmar quarterly profit falls 24% on Adani JV stake dilution

Finding discussions are on with banks, other sources: Vi CEO Moondra

Air India will move to better ticket pricing system in a few mths: MD & CEO

Voltas to build new air conditioner manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Air India relaxes privilege leave norm for staff approaching retirement

NCC posts 21% fall in Q4 PAT to Rs 191 cr, operational revenue up 42.3%

Topics :Adani WilmarwheatFMCG

First Published: May 26 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story