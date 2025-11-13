Home / Companies / News / Ericsson sets up new R&D unit in Bengaluru to develop 5G RAN software

Ericsson sets up new R&D unit in Bengaluru to develop 5G RAN software

Ericsson has opened a new RAN software R&D unit in Bengaluru - the first in India to develop 5G RAN software - strengthening the firm's local engineering base

Ericsson
This will be Ericsson’s fourth major R&D centre in India, alongside existing facilities in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
Ericsson has set up a new Radio Access Network (RAN) Software Research and Development (R&D) unit in Bengaluru to strengthen its fifth-generation (5G) software capabilities and expand its technology footprint in India.
 
The initiative is part of the Swedish telecom gear maker’s broader R&D expansion in the country, including the growth of its Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) development operations announced in June 2025.
 
David Bjore, head of RAN Software and Compute Platforms at Ericsson, said that the new investment underlines India’s growing importance in Ericsson’s global technology roadmap. “For the first time, we’re developing this RAN software ourselves in India. This is a significant step, as it not only supports India’s rising tech scene but also enables us to create solutions in the country that can have a global impact,” he said.
 
What will the new Bengaluru R&D unit focus on?
 
This will be Ericsson’s fourth major R&D centre in India, alongside existing facilities in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram. The company invests around USD 5 billion annually in R&D globally across domains such as transport, packet core, Operations Support Systems (OSS), Business Support Systems (BSS), cloud, and AI.
 
The new unit will focus on developing 5G and 5G Advanced features for the company’s 5G baseband, in close collaboration with global RAN software teams.
 
“Setting up the R&D centre in India for RAN software development represents a significant step forward towards strengthening our R&D operations in India. Even as we leverage Indian software talent, we are also contributing to building the knowledge base and the telecom ecosystem in the country,” said Nitin Bansal, managing director, Ericsson India, and head of Network Solutions, Market Area South East Asia, Oceania and India.
 
How is Ericsson expanding its next-generation research presence in India?
 
Ericsson has been expanding its research presence across India to strengthen capabilities in next-generation areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), sixth-generation (6G) networks, and semiconductor design.
 
The company is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on AI research for 6G networks, and with institutions like IIT Kharagpur and the Indian Statistical Institute on cyber-physical systems, secure communications, and edge computing. It is also working with partners such as Bharti Airtel and Volvo to integrate Extended Reality (XR) and Digital Twin technologies at Volvo’s Bengaluru R&D centre.

Topics :Company & Industry NewsEricssonEricsson India

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

