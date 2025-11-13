Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 23.9% to ₹1,321 crore

Hero MotoCorp said its international business grew by 77 per cent Y-o-Y in the second quarter, primarily due to good performance in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Colombia

Hero MotoCorp
Along with the manufacturing facilities at international locations — Colombia and Bangladesh — Hero MotoCorp has six plants in India.
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:11 PM IST
The consolidated net profit of Hero MotoCorp increased by 23.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,321 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) amid high demand due to the recent goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation.
 
Vivek Anand, chief financial officer (CFO), Hero MotoCorp, said: “The change in the GST regime has fundamentally simplified India's indirect tax structure and demonstrably improved consumer sentiment. The industry witnessed direct benefits of this policy reform, reflected in strong market performance."
 
The total income of the two-wheeler maker increased by 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,459 crore in Q2FY26. Its volume sales of motorcycles as well as scooters increased by 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.691 million units in the period.
 
Hero MotoCorp said that during this year’s festive season — starting with Onam on August 23 until November 12 — the growth in retail registrations of non-electric two-wheelers stood at 16.2 per cent ahead of industry growth of 14.7 per cent over the comparable period in the previous year, leading with a 40 basis points (bps) market share gain. This was supported by strong traction in the entry, deluxe, and scooter segments.
 
Anand mentioned that the company's electric scooter business "Vida" too "returned growth ahead of the industry average".
 
"We expect the momentum in growth to continue, supported by benefits flowing in from the GST reforms, healthy macroeconomic parameters, and a robust product portfolio," he mentioned.
 
Hero MotoCorp said its international business grew by 77 per cent Y-o-Y in the second quarter, primarily due to good performance in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Colombia. Along with two manufacturing facilities at international locations — Colombia and Bangladesh — Hero MotoCorp has six plants in India.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

