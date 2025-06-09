Home / Companies / News / Ericsson secures multi-year Managed Services contract from Bharti Airtel

Ericsson secures multi-year Managed Services contract from Bharti Airtel

The agreement covers management of Airtel's pan-India network through Ericsson's centralised Network Operations Centre (NOC), supporting 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Network

Ericsson
Bharti Airtel and Ericsson hold a longstanding partnership of 25 years. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ericsson on Monday said it has secured a multi-year NOC Managed Services (MS) contract from telecom major Bharti Airtel.

The agreement covers management of Airtel's pan-India network through Ericsson's centralised Network Operations Centre (NOC), supporting 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing technologies, according to a company statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the order. 

ALSO READ: Ericsson Antenna System expands local manufacturing footprint in India

"By leveraging Intent-Based NOC Operations, we will enable Airtel to unlock wider service diversification to meet customer needs, thereby enabling new revenue opportunities for Airtel," Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, said.

Bharti Airtel and Ericsson hold a longstanding partnership of 25 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Advent to invest $175 million in animal health drugmaker Felix Pharma

Coal India to restart 32 mines to meet power needs as clean energy stalls

Reliance and Shein aim to sell India-made clothes abroad within a year

World's largest container ship docks at Vizhinjam International Seaport

L&T bags up to ₹2,500 crore order from JSW Energy for heavy civil unit

Topics :EricssonBharti AirtelAirtel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story