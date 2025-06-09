Ericsson secures multi-year Managed Services contract from Bharti Airtel

Ericsson on Monday said it has secured a multi-year NOC Managed Services (MS) contract from telecom major Bharti Airtel.
The agreement covers management of Airtel's pan-India network through Ericsson's centralised Network Operations Centre (NOC), supporting 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing technologies, according to a company statement.
The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the order.
"By leveraging Intent-Based NOC Operations, we will enable Airtel to unlock wider service diversification to meet customer needs, thereby enabling new revenue opportunities for Airtel," Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, said.
Bharti Airtel and Ericsson hold a longstanding partnership of 25 years.
