Advent to invest $175 mn in Felix Pharma to expand animal health generics

Private equity firm Advent International is set to invest $175 million in Felix Pharmaceuticals, acquiring a minority stake in the Dublin-based company that specialises in off-patent medicines for pets.

The deal, comprising both primary and secondary transactions, positions Felix to accelerate its global growth as a differentiated player in the nascent but expanding companion animal generics segment. The company also operates an office in Gurugram, near New Delhi.

USFDA-approved portfolio drives expansion

Founded in 2015, Felix Pharma has built a portfolio of 14 US Food and Drug Administration–approved products and supplies private-label medicines to other brands and distributors, particularly in the United States.

The company plans to commission a new injectable facility by the third quarter of 2025, complementing its USFDA-approved oral solid manufacturing plant. Advent cites strong parallels with human generics “Healthcare has been a long-standing focus for us, and we see strong parallels between success in human generics globally and the emerging opportunity in animal health generics,” said Shweta Jalan, managing partner, Advent. “Felix is well positioned to lead this space,” Jalan added. “Its rapid growth and high customer satisfaction make it a differentiated platform.” Generics still underpenetrated in animal health Less than 10 per cent of the companion animal market is currently held by generic players, noted Pankaj Patwari, managing director, Advent.