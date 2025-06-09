Home / Companies / News / World's largest container ship docks at Vizhinjam International Seaport

World's largest container ship docks at Vizhinjam International Seaport

MSC IRINA boasts of an impressive capacity of 24,346 TEUs, making it a formidable player in global shipping

MSC IRINA
MSC IRINA was launched in March 2023 and embarked on its maiden voyage in April of the same year.
Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
In a significant milestone, MSC IRINA, the world’s largest container ship, docked at the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Monday morning, underscoring the port’s strategic importance in global shipping.
 
The container ship will be berthed at the port till Tuesday.
 
MSC IRINA boasts of an impressive capacity of 24,346 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), making it a formidable player in global shipping. With a length of 399.9 metres and a width of 61.3 metres, the vessel is approximately four times longer than a standard FIFA-designated football field. 
 
Designed specifically to facilitate the transportation of large volumes of containers between Asia and Europe, MSC IRINA is pivotal in enhancing trade routes and logistics efficiency.
 
The vessel’s maiden visit to a South Asian port highlights Vizhinjam's capabilities in handling Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs). The port has recently welcomed other icon-class vessels, including MSC Türkiye and MSC Michel Cappellini, further establishing its reputation as a key hub in maritime trade. This also represents a leap forward in sustainable maritime practices, setting a benchmark for future developments in the industry.
 
MSC IRINA was launched in March 2023 and embarked on its maiden voyage in April of the same year. It is engineered to stack containers up to 26 tiers high, offering unparalleled capacity in container stacking. 
 
Notably, MSC IRINA surpasses its predecessor, OOCL Spain, by a margin of 150 TEUs. In alignment with contemporary environmental standards, the vessel is equipped with energy-saving features that contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions by up to 4 per cent, significantly lowering its carbon footprint while maintaining operational efficiency.
   

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Shipping industryshipping portsVizhinjam Port

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

