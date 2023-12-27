Home / Companies / News / Escrowpay raises $6 million in fresh funding from existing investors

Escrowpay, which offers digital escrow platforms, has raised USD 6 million in fresh funding from existing investors.

The company recently secured the first digital escrow regulatory fintech authorization from the IFSCA in the Gift City.
Press Trust of India Mumbai

Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Escrowpay, which offers digital escrow platforms, has raised USD 6 million in fresh funding from existing investors.

The latest funding is through the series-A round and is part of the ongoing round targeting USD 15 million.

The company recently secured the first digital escrow regulatory fintech authorization from the IFSCA in the Gift City.

Currently it serves over 3,000 clients, including SMEs, unicorns, listed enterprises, and emerging digital-first businesses. Escrowpay has processed transactions exceeding Rs 15,000 crore.

The fresh capital injection will be strategically utilized to accelerate its initiatives, support key growth areas, and foster innovation within the payments ecosystem, its MD Ashwin Chawwla said in a statement on Wednesday.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

