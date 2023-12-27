NTPC plans to list green energy vertical in next 1-2 years: Gurdeep Singh

State-owned NTPC is looking towards listing its green energy vertical in the next 1-2 years, as it anticipates higher demand going forward, its chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh said on Wednesday.

He also said that the entity is expecting a 30-40 per cent rise in capex to cater to increased power demand in the country.

"Maybe I think (an IPO) down the line in next one to two years... as we add capacity and there is a pipeline of growth," Singh said in response to a question on whether the company was looking for listing its green energy vertical.

He was participating in a panel discussion "An Indian Tomorrow," at the 10th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave here.

"We would definitely be looking forward. And that's our thinking process... I think down the line about a year or two, we will be going for listing'," he added.

Singh said NTPC is making power demand stable as per the consumption, adding, "I can assure that as demand goes up again... we will make sure that the power supply is available, and it is affordable as well as reliable power."



Noting that in the last few years energy security has also become paramount, he said while coal-based plants is not a problem, the usage has to be controlled, focussing on solar and hydrogen-based power.

He said that in the next 5-7 years, the fossil and non-fossil fuels' capacity at the entity should be almost equivalent.

Therefore, the company is working on all the front -- coal-based vertical, more aggressively on the solar, green and going forward for the new fuels like green hydrogen chemicals, Singh said.

According to Singh, "As far as Capex is concerned, it has been in the range of around, Rs 25,000 crore and going forward it is going to increase least by 30 40 per cent," he said.

Singh said that the company has a target to add 60 gigwatt capacity on the renewable side by 2030 and exuded confidence that it may be achieved even earlier.

"Today we are having 3.5 gigawatt, which is commissioned while as much as 7.5 gigawatt is under construction.

"So, some capacity is getting commissioned every month. Besides this, another around 20 gigawatt is in the different form of the developmental activities," he said.