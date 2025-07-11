Musk & Mumbai debut: EV maker Tesla to open first India store on July 15

'India’, 'July 25’ and a Tesla logo were enough to take Instagram by storm on Friday ahead of the first store launch of the automobile multinational in the country. Through social media teasers and invites to influencers and celebritries, the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle major has announced the launch of its first India showroom, in Mumbai, on July 15. The showroom is being dubbed as an experience center.

Tesla will compete against its Chinese rival BYD, as well as domestic major Tata Motors in the Indian market.

Tesla will compete against its Chinese rival BYD, as well as domestic major Tata Motors in the Indian market. From sending exclusive invitations to select media editors and influencers, to sightings of the Tesla Model Y on Indian roads, viral social media posts about the event, and speculation about Elon Musk's possible presence, the secrecy surrounding the Tesla launch has created anticipation and hype.

According to an invite about the event that Business Standard got access to, the 90-minute launch event for the Tesla “Experience Center” will take place next week at the Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Sources said that after Mumbai, the company is likely to open another showroom in Delhi later this month. The deliveries of cars to customers is expected to start from August, sources added. According to industry sources, along with the Experience Center launch in Mumbai, the company may officially launch direct sales to Indian customers. According to sources, the public relations mandate for the Mumbai event was given to Gurugram-based brand consultancy and PR firm Laudco Media.

Tesla and Laudco did not respond to questions from Business Standard at the time of going to print. According to media reports, its first offering for Indian customers will be the Model Y, which is the world's largest-selling electric car. According to plans, it is likely to be imported from China in completely built-up (CBU) form. The Tesla Model Y is available in two variants — rear-wheel drive (RWD) and long-range all-wheel drive (AWD) — with a price expected to start from around $56,000 before taxes and insurance, as per media reports. Moreover, since there were reports of the car being spotted on roads, it indicates that it will be the first product in the Indian market, with some reports naming the Model 3 along with it.