Burman family leads ₹1,500 crore fund infusion in Religare Enterprises

Financial services firm Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) has secured a ₹1,500 crore growth capital commitment from a group of marquee investors, led by the Burman family of Dabur, which is also the company’s promoter group.

The capital will be raised via a preferential allotment of convertible warrants at ₹235 per share.

The Burman family, owners of Dabur and promoters of Religare, will contribute ₹750 crore, half of the total infusion, demonstrating continued commitment to the financial services firm.