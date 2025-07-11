Hospital chain Ujala Cygnus appoints Nitin Nag as MD & CEO eyeing expansion

Delhi-based hospital chain Ujala Cygnus on Friday appointed Nitin Nag as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He has nearly 30 years of experience across healthcare and IT, having worked in India, the United Kingdom, United States, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and Malaysia, the company said.
Most recently, Nag was Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Cloudnine Hospitals, where he led national expansion, introduced new services, and helped revive underperforming facilities, the company said in a press release. Earlier, he was COO at Manipal Ankur, a joint venture between Ankur and Manipal Hospitals. He also held roles at Tech Mahindra and MphasiS, focusing on business operations, it added.
Ujala Cygnus said that Nag’s appointment came at a time when the organisation is focused on expanding its hospital network and increasing access to clinical care in underserved areas.
"His experience in scaling healthcare delivery, combined with his deep operational acumen, will be pivotal in advancing our mission — to deliver high-quality, affordable care where it's needed the most," said Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus.
Meanwhile, Nag said, “What excites me deeply is how we are not only transforming healthcare access for patients, but also empowering a new generation of doctors — especially those in Tier-II and Tier-III cities — with the infrastructure, clinical systems, and support they need to practise world-class medicine.”
Ujala Cygnus, backed by US-based private equity (PE) firm General Atlantic and the Amar Ujala group, acquired around 60 per cent stake in Punjab-based Amandeep Hospitals earlier this year.
With the partnership, the company now operates 26 hospitals with nearly 2,800 beds across Tier-II and Tier-III cities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Haryana.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.