Near-term upside from deal with AbbVie may be priced in Glenmark's stock

Glenmark Pharma (GNP) has just signed an exclusive licensing deal with AbbVie through its subsidiary, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), for its lead investigational asset, ISB-2001. The deal could be transformative as it leverages IGI’s BEAT protein platform for oncology and autoimmune diseases and the potential of ISB-2001 to treat relapsed and refractory multiple myelomas, underlining the commercial viability of ISB-2001 following successful clinical trials.

AbbVie is considered a diversified biopharma leader. In oncology, it has built a robust presence anchored by cornerstone therapies, which have improved the treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and other B-cell malignancies, generating multi-billion-dollar