Home / Companies / News / Expect commercial vehicle industry to grow by 8-10%: Ashok Leyand

Expect commercial vehicle industry to grow by 8-10%: Ashok Leyand

Ashok Leyland expects the domestic commercial vehicle industry to grow by 8-10% this fiscal aided by record govt spending on infrastructure projects and strong replacement demand

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ashok Leyland school bus

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 7:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ashok Leyland expects the domestic commercial vehicle industry to grow by 8-10 per cent this fiscal aided by record government spending on infrastructure projects and strong replacement demand emanating from core industries.

In his address to shareholders in the company's Annual Report for 2022-23, Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja said the commercial vehicle sales this fiscal were expected to exceed the previous peak attained in 2018-19.

He noted that the Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker is fully prepared to take advantage of the anticipated opportunities without compromising on market share and profitability targets.

"Moving on, it is reasonably expected that in FY24, the demand is expected to exceed pre-COVID levels of 2018-19," he noted.

Government infrastructure spending, strong replacement demand and healthy traction from core industries like steel, cement and mining are expected to drive growth, Hinduja said. The company remains optimistic about its ability to beat the industry growth.

"FY 24 CV demand is likely to surpass the previous peak of FY 19. Your company believes that the CV industry in FY24 will grow by 8-10 per cent over FY23," it stated.

Last fiscal, Ashok Leyland sold 1,14,247 M&HCVs in the domestic market registering a growth of 75.5 per cent over FY22. Its LCV sales stood at 66,669 units, up 28 per cent over the previous year.

On the product and technology front, Hinduja noted that the company is making good progress in alternate propulsion development.

Switch Mobility, through which the company is positioning the electric vehicles, has gained considerable momentum in FY23 and has already made a mark in the industry, Hinduja stated.

The electric LCV is slated for introduction later this year, he added.

Also Read

Ashok Leyand shares climb 5% after firm reports jump in Q3 profits

Domestic commercial vehicle industry expects to grow by 7-10% in FY24: Icra

Ashok Leyland showcases six commercial vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

Ashok Leyland's total vehicle sales grow 23% to 17,200 units in January.

22 companies place 35 bids for 18 coal blocks in commercial mining auction

VC firm Omnivore announces first close of third fund at $150 million

M&M becomes first firm to get eligibility certificate under Auto PLI

RTP Global closes $1bn fund, will make third of investments in India

Meta announces a fund for Indian startups building XR apps

Topics :Ashok Leylandcommercial vehicleautomobile industry

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story