Home / Companies / News / Expecting double-digit sales growth on strong demand: Mercedes-Benz India

Expecting double-digit sales growth on strong demand: Mercedes-Benz India

The company, which on Wednesday introduced luxury models -- Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV and AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 on Wednesday, had sold 18,123 units last fiscal

mercedes
The TEV segment remains buoyant, fuelled by demand and unwavering customer loyalty, comprising 25 per of Mercedes-Benz sales in India, Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mercedes-Benz India is eyeing double-digit sales growth this fiscal as demand remains strong, especially for high-end models, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

The company, which on Wednesday introduced luxury models -- Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV and AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 on Wednesday, had sold 18,123 units last fiscal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It was a growth of 10 per cent over 16,497 units sold in 2022-23.

"We expect double-digit sales growth this fiscal as well. The demand for the company's top-end vehicles (TEV) remains robust," Mercedes-Benz India VP (Sales & Marketing) Lance Bennett told PTI.

He said the company is focused on strengthening the TEV segment, which accounted for 1 out of 4 Mercedes cars sold in India during the first quarter of 2024.

The new Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is priced at Rs 3.35 crore while the AMG S 63 E Performance is priced at Rs 3.3 crore.
 

The exclusive 'Edition 1' starts at Rs 3.8 crore (All prices ex-showroom).

The TEV segment remains buoyant, fuelled by demand and unwavering customer loyalty, comprising 25 per of Mercedes-Benz sales in India, Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said.

The customer preference for such vehicles reiterates the growing popularity for exclusive top-end luxury vehicles, such as the GLS, Maybach, and AMG range, he added.

"The TEV segment represents our key focus area, and with these exclusive models, we are now offering our discerning Indian customers two highly desirable vehicles from our global portfolio," Iyer said.

In January-March this year, Mercedes-Benz India sold 5,412 units, an increase of 15 per cent over 4,697 units in the first quarter of last year.

Also Read

Mercedes-Benz launches its most affordable SUV in India: Check price here

Go Digit IPO sets Rs 258-272 per share price band; bids open on May 15

Mercedes-Benz sets eyes on smaller cities to fuel further growth

Mercedes names Amrit Baid as head of marketing, customer experience

Go Digit: GMP of Virat, Anushka-backed IPO dips slightly; should you apply?

Reduced flights impacting cabin crew salary: Air India Express union

SWCNTs producer NoPo Nanotechnologies raises $3 mn in pre-series A funding

Marks & Spencer posts 58% rise in profit as turnaround plan delivers

Cisco and Tata Communications partner to launch Webex Calling in India

SAT nixes Sebi order on Linde India, asks firm to appear for document check

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :automobile industryMercedes Benz

First Published: May 22 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story