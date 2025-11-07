Exponent Energy targets 2-2.5 mn autorickshaws with 24-hr EV retrofit

Exponent Energy, a Bengaluru-based energy-tech company backed by the family office of Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal, has unveiled its ‘Exponent Oto’ technology — a first-of-its-kind retrofit solution to convert internal combustion engine (ICE) three-wheelers into electric vehicles (EVs).

The company’s innovation is built around a proprietary battery system that delivers a full charge in just 15 minutes, marking a breakthrough in India’s fast-growing EV ecosystem.

Exponent has set an ambitious target of converting 2–2.5 million autorickshaws across the top 20 Indian cities, representing the most accessible segment within India’s estimated 8–10 million-unit three-wheeler fleet.

Rapid retrofit: Full ICE-to-EV conversion in 24 hours

The retrofit process involves a complete removal of fuel-based engine components, clearing space and reducing the vehicle’s weight before installing Exponent’s electric powertrain. “The entire retrofit can be completed within 24 hours,” said Ayush Bhargava, Head of Business, Exponent Energy, in an interview with Business Standard. Once converted, the vehicle can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes at any Exponent charging station, supported by a five-year warranty or 3,000 charging cycles. Bhargava added that the retrofit not only extends the life of the vehicle but also saves drivers up to ₹5,000 a month, making EV adoption both affordable and sustainable.

Affordable conversion, flexible financing The retrofit cost is pegged at around ₹1.7 lakh. To promote adoption, Exponent is offering zero downpayment options, flexible EMIs, and an assured buyback plan after three years. The initiative aims to reduce dependency on LPG and CNG — particularly as urban fuel costs rise — while promoting greener mobility across India’s metro and tier-1 cities. Proprietary battery ecosystem powers 15-min charge Exponent’s technology is anchored in its in-house battery innovation, forming a complete energy ecosystem: E-pack (battery pack) E-pump (charging station) E-plug (charging connector) Together, these enable rapid charging within 15 minutes, with consistent performance and an industry-leading 3,000-cycle warranty — even under frequent high-speed charging.

Since its founding in 2020 by Arun Vinayak, former Chief Product Officer at Ather Energy, Exponent has deployed its technology in 2,100 EVs, set up 150 charging stations, and completed over 1 million rapid charging sessions. Backed by strong investors and strategic partnerships Exponent Energy has raised $44.6 million across Pre-Series A, Series A, and Series B rounds, backed by Lightspeed, Eight Roads Ventures, YourNest VC, 3one4 Capital, AdvantEdge VC, and the family office of Dr. Pawan Munjal. The company is currently operational in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, and plans to scale conversion capacity from hundreds to several thousand per month in the coming quarters.