KP Green Engineering net profit more than doubles to ₹58 cr in H1FY26

KP Green Engineering's net profit more than doubled to Rs 58 crore in first half of the fiscal ended September 2025 compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

"Profit After tax (PAT) growth of 112 per cent at Rs 58 crore during H1 FY26, as compared to Rs 27 crore in the corresponding period H1 FY25," company stated in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income in the first half of FY26 surged by 101 per cent to Rs 536 crore as compared to Rs 266 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Earnings Per share (EPS) touched Rs 11.66 in the reporting period, up 112 per cent against Rs 5.50 per share in H1 FY25.