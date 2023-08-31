Festive season discounts remain flat in August for cars, shows data

Even as the festive season has started with Onam in the Southern states, the discounts for cars have remained largely flat month-on-month, data shows.

The industry is expecting a strong festive demand, and thus discounts for utility vehicles are lower on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. (see chart).

Data compiled by Anand Rathi Research shows that discounts for models like the Tata Harrier or the Mahindra XUV300 are down 38 per cent and 20 per cent Y-o-Y in August. Month-on-month (MoM), however, the discounts are flat.

In comparison, the A segment or entry-level cars like the Maruti Alto K10, Wagon R etc. have seen a sharp rise in discounts on a Y-o-Y basis. MoM, however, discounts are flat for these cars too.

A Maruti dealer said, on grounds of anonymity, that they expect the A segment cars also to see some traction during festivals. "The demand for these cars has been slow, and companies have been producing them to maintain stable wholesale numbers. It would be critical to see what kind of demand comes for A segment cars," he said, adding that festive offers can start from September onwards.

For the Maruti Swift and the Baleno, however, discounts are up only 18 per cent Y-o-Y and flat MoM.

As such, 1.7 million passenger vehicles (PVs) have sold during April to August this year, and the industry expects the full financial year number to be around 4 million cars. Of this, around 1 million alone are expected to be sold during the 83-day festival period between August and November.

Industry inventory levels are at the 300,000 mark, and dealers are now adding inventory anticipating festival demand. Onam has seen a 25 per cent Y-o-Y surge in demand.



