Festive season sparks surge in sale of consumer goods, vehicles

With Onam and Rakshabandhan approaching next week, the festive season is on the horizon. As people embrace the celebratory spirit, companies are anticipating a surge in sales festive season.

Consumer durable firms are forecasting robust growth of 40-50 per cent in the premium segment during the forthcoming season. Appliance manufacturers also anticipate growth in demand for cooling category appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners, which suffered due to unseasonal rains.



"If Onam is an indicator, the festive season should fare well, especially in the premium segment. We have lined up a few more launches in September," stated Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice-president at Godrej Appliances. He added that they are expecting 40 per cent growth in the premium segment during the festive season compared to the previous year.

Although the mass segment continues to lag, sales may be higher by 20 per cent, according to Nandi.



Expecting increased demand, television maker SPPL has boosted production of television panels by 20-30 per cent.

"This festive season is anticipated to be positive as there have been market hiccups throughout the year. The two major sporting events – the World Cup and Asia Cup – will also stimulate television set sales," said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, the brand licensee of Kodak, Thomson, Blaupunkt, and White-Westinghouse in India.



He added that they expect a 50 per cent growth compared to last year in 40-inch television sets and above, and a 100 per cent growth in 55-inch television sets and larger.

In the fast-moving consumer goods sector, Parle Products predicts robust growth for this year. "Both urban and rural markets should perform well this year, as inflation has eased and demand is witnessing a revival. Value growth should be 10-11 per cent, and volumes will be in the range of 4-5 per cent," explained Mayank Shah, senior category head at Parle Products.



Auto companies are also experiencing an uptick in demand in anticipation of the festive season.

"Onam has already seen a 25 per cent increase in bookings, a promising start to the season. However, poor rainfall in August could be a dampener, impacting rural demand sentiment. Since 80 per cent of retail sales occur through financing, inflationary pressure pushing interest rates higher could be another hindrance going forward," said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL).



This year's festive season lasts 83 days, up from 71 days last year.

"The peak in the last 10 years was 92 days in 2021, when the highest ever festive sales occurred with 935,000 vehicles sold. Roughly 23-26 per cent of annual sales happen during the festive season. By those projections, we are expecting 1 million vehicle sales this year (as we expect the annual sales to be 4 million). This would mark the highest ever festive season sales for passenger vehicles. The industry booking levels are at 700,000 units, and the semiconductor chip supply issue is largely resolved," Srivastava added.



A dealer in western India said that demand for SUVs is high, and companies that have an SUV-focused portfolio may do well, along with those that have a mix of hatchback and SUVs.



"We expect approximately 30 per cent growth in demand during the festive season that starts in September compared to the previous months," stated Rishi Dada, owner of Dada Motors, dealers of Tata Motors.

Manish Raj Singhania, president, FADA, noted that dealer inventory levels have reached around 50 days, but with hopes of better liquidation during the season, dealers are currently building inventory and dispatches are going to regions where festivities commence.



The travel and hospitality sectors are also experiencing a buoyant mood ahead of the season.

According to Thomas Cook, metro routes are seeing a roughly 10 per cent increase in pricing compared to last year. "Additionally, return fares to Tier-II and Tier-III cities such as Bhubaneswar, Indore, Lucknow, Jaipur from hubs like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru are higher by 5-15 per cent, as India’s migrant working professionals travel back to their hometowns," remarked Indiver Rastogi, president & group head, global business travel, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel.



"Being a late booker market, India is expected to witness a strong growth trajectory for the upcoming festive season, peaking towards September," Rastogi added.

The hospitality industry is also gearing up for increased activity in the coming weeks. "We are seeing double-digit growth in bookings for locations like Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram, Munnar, Alleppey, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kollam over Onam," revealed Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, Make My Trip.



Luxury hotels such as Tamara in Coorg and Kodaikanal are anticipating an uptick in occupancy levels, often accompanied by an average room tariff rate growth of nearly 10 per cent. Special activities like Onam special meals and Sadhya have been organised for travellers during the festivities.

Courtyard by Mariott in Aravali Resort, near New Delhi, is also expecting an increase in demand for its accommodations, dining experiences, and special festive offerings like value-added packages during the festive season.



