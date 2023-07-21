Home / Companies / News / Fiat loses case as court allows Mahindra to sell Jeep's copy in US

Fiat loses case as court allows Mahindra to sell Jeep's copy in US

The court denied Fiat's request to apply the "safe distance rule" on Roxor

Bloomberg
An earlier model of Mahindra's Roxor at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, in 2019. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 12:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Ragini Saxena

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV lost its renewed bid to block Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. from selling the redesigned Roxor off-road vehicle in the US after claiming the Indian automaker copied the design of its Jeep.
 
The Eastern District Court of Michigan on July 19 ruled that Mahindra Automotive North America can keep producing, selling and distributing the post-2020 version of Roxor, the Mumbai-based company said in an exchange filing late Thursday. The court denied Fiat’s request to apply the “safe distance rule” on Roxor.

The legal spat began after Fiat complained Roxor is a “nearly identical copy” of the Jeep, with some design elements such as “boxy body shape with flat-appearing vertical sides and rear body ending at about the same height as the hood.”

In June 2020, the International Trade Commission said that while the Roxor doesn’t violate Fiat’s trademarks, it infringes the trade dress — a product’s look that distinguishes its source to consumers — and recommended prohibiting the import and sale of Roxor parts, according to the filing.

Mahindra contended that Roxor’s 2018 and 2019 models — subject to the legal action — were no longer in production and the 2020 version had a fresh look with further design changes planned. In December that year, the ITC said that the post-2020 Roxor doesn’t infringe on the Jeep trade dress, modifying its previous order to exempt the redesigned Roxor from an import ban.

Also Read

BS VI phase 2: Jeep discontinues petrol, Trailhawk variants of Compass

Indian-origin Meghana Pandit named CEO of Oxford University Hospitals

Michigan introduces bills to recognise Diwali, Eid as official holidays

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Indian-American Sikh

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Federal Bank raises Rs 959 cr from IFC via preferential issue of shares

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

L&T bags order worth nearly Rs 7,000 cr for Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project

Radhakishan Damani buys retail chain Health and Glow for Rs 750 crore

Foxconn's Bharat FIH rolls back plan to raise Rs 5,000 cr via IPO: Report

Topics :FiatFiat ChryslerMahindra & MahindraJeepUS

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story