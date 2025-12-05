Fino becomes first payments bank to get RBI's nod to convert into SFB

Fino Payments Bank has become the first payments bank to get an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transition into a small finance bank (SFB).

The transition will allow Fino Payments Bank to accept larger deposits, provide loans and credit facilities to individuals and small businesses, and expand its customer base and services, which are currently restricted for payments banks.

The in-principle approval comes nearly two years after Fino Payments Bank applied for a licence to become an SFB. Fino had applied for a licence under the RBI’s guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of private sector SFBs.

A payments bank is eligible to apply to transition into an SFB after completing five years of operations, subject to meeting compliance and regulatory requirements. “RBI has issued the Guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of SFBs in the private sector (the guidelines). As per the guidelines, existing payments banks which are controlled by residents and have completed five years of operations are eligible for conversion into SFBs. The application of FPBL was assessed as per the procedure laid down in the guidelines,” the banking regulator said. Fino began operations as a payments bank in 2017. SFBs are required to open at least 25 per cent of their branches in unbanked rural centres.