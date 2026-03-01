Fino's SFB transition unlikely to be hit by CEO's arrest: Experts

According to Abizer Diwanji, founder, NeoStrat Advisors LLP, if the proposed conversion into an SFB is impacted at all, it is likely to be in the area of customer onboarding, which may come under closer regulatory scrutiny.

“I do not think the RBI approval for Fino’s transition into an SFB would be affected. The arrest of Gupta appears excessive. While the development could trigger a more detailed investigation to establish the facts, it should not, in itself, have a bearing on the regulatory approval process. Unless any direct implication or governance lapses emerge, the RBI is unlikely to revisit its approval for Gupta’s reappointment as MD & CEO for another three-year term,” said Diwanji.