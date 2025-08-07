Fintech firm BharatPe clocks Rs 6 crore in profitability in FY25

Fintech firm BharatPe clocked profitability as it posted Rs 6 crore in adjusted profit before tax in financial year 2024–25 (FY25), compared to a loss of Rs 342 crore in FY24.

The company reported an operating revenue of Rs 1,667 crore in FY25, a 16.9 per cent increase from Rs 1,426 crore it generated in FY24.

The Delhi-based company said its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation), excluding ESOP (employee stock options) expense, grew to a Rs 141 crore profit in FY25, compared to an EBITDA loss of Rs 209 crore in FY24.

The company’s UPI offline transactions have grown by 26 per cent. It added that it has grown its stake in non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm Trillionloans to 74 per cent in order to take complete ownership of the entity.

"This performance reflects our disciplined execution, cost control, and focus on building scalable, revenue-generating businesses. With profitability as our foundation, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth, enter new verticals, and solidify our position as a full-stack fintech leader," said Nalin Negi, chief executive officer (CEO), BharatPe. Its two new verticals—UPI TPAP (BharatPe app) and Invest BharatPe—are being built to scale, it said. In April this year, it received the final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator. "It has helped BharatPe scale its payment solutions across a broader merchant base, deepen its presence in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and invest in building advanced technology infrastructure to support high-growth sectors," the company said in a statement.