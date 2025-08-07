Jio eyes 6G lead, to expand AI via JioBrain for internal, industry use

India’s leading telecom services provider Reliance Jio aims to take the lead in 6G and artificial intelligence (AI) after becoming the second-largest 5G player in the world—behind only China—with 191 million customers.

Reliance Industries’ digital services arm is already deploying a comprehensive AI service platform called JioBrain, which is currently used across Jio for network planning and maintenance, resource optimisation, and customer services. The platform will be extended to other industries in India and global markets.

“Jio is extending its leadership in technologies like 5G, fixed broadband and converged networks to now address the huge opportunity provided by AI services. Jio’s leadership in network, consumer and enterprise technologies will maintain its distinct competitive advantage. These indigenously developed technologies are being deployed at scale across India and will be taken to the rest of the world. This will ensure a long runway of growth and consistent shareholder returns,” Reliance Industries Ltd said in its integrated annual report for FY25, released on Thursday.

Jio is actively researching and developing 6G technologies and aims to become a global leader in its deployment. To bolster its position, the company is also building its own satellite communication platform and partnering with SpaceX to offer Starlink broadband services in India. To accelerate AI adoption, Jio is leveraging its infrastructure, networking capabilities, software expertise, and extensive data, and plans to collaborate with global partners to achieve the world’s lowest AI inferencing costs—making AI ubiquitous in India. Meanwhile, JioFiber has reached over 18 million households. Jio’s digital platforms continue to drive digital inclusion and offer services in entertainment, communication, and education to its over 438 million users.

“The company is also focusing on developing indigenously developed technologies and fostering partnerships to deliver best-in-class products and services to customers both within and beyond India,” the report said. Jio has filed over 3,341 patents to date, including 1,654 in FY25. Its platforms and subsidiaries were granted 154 patents in the year. As of 31 March 2025, Jio held 485 patents—claiming the largest patent portfolio in India, particularly in 5G and 6G technologies. Jio’s fibre network and fixed wireless access (FWA) rollout are on track to connect 100 million premises. Its JioAirFiber service is close to global leadership in FWA, with nearly 6 million homes connected.