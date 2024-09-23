Fintech firm BharatPe to offer food ordering with latest ONDC integration

Fintech firm BharatPe on Monday went live on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network, enabling users to order food on the app itself.

The Gurugram-based company said the feature would be accessible to 15 million of the firm’s customers.

This marks the first integration that the company has announced after it launched consumer payments last month.

Customers can access over 0.14 million restaurants across more than 400 cities listed on the ONDC network.

Similar to other food aggregator applications such as Zomato and Swiggy, customers using the feature would be able to track their orders on a real-time basis.