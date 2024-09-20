BharatPe fraud case: Delhi Police EOW nabs Ashneer Grover's family member

Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a family member of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds with the fintech company, police officials said on Friday.

Deepak Gupta, who is a brother-in-law of Grover, was arrested on Friday, they said.

Gupta was named in the FIR which was registered against Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and their family member in May 2023 in the Rs 81-crore fraud case, an officer said, adding that Gupta is being interrogated.

Gupta's arrest is the second arrest in this case so far, officials said.