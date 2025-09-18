Home / Companies / News / Flipkart completes self-audit on dark patterns, says compliant with CCPA

The comprehensive self-audit completion declaration has been submitted to the Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, the company said in a statement

Flipkart
The group, which includes Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip, affirmed its commitment to ensuring that its customers are treated with fairness and transparency. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:26 PM IST
Flipkart Group on Thursday said it has completed an independent self-audit on its digital platforms, aimed at ensuring "the highest standards of compliance, accountability" and aligning with Central Consumer Protection Authority guidelines and advisory on prevention and regulation of dark patterns.

"Flipkart Group...today announced the completion of a comprehensive, independent self-audit on its digital platforms. The audit has been done to ensure the highest standards of compliance, accountability, and consumer protection with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Guidelines and Advisory for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023 and 2025," Flipkart said.

Flipkart emphasised that it recognises the immense responsibility towards Indian consumers, and has been investing in robust policies, controls, ethical design practices, intense training and awareness programmes, and transparent communication.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, "We've continuously sought to uphold the highest standards of compliance, and our recent self-audit across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip is a testament to that commitment. This initiative is a proactive step that reinforces our role as a responsible digital marketplace".

Flipkart will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and all other stakeholders to strengthen consumer protection, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsFlipkartaudit

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

