Flipkart completes self-audit on dark patterns, says compliant with CCPA

Flipkart Group on Thursday said it has completed an independent self-audit on its digital platforms, aimed at ensuring "the highest standards of compliance, accountability" and aligning with Central Consumer Protection Authority guidelines and advisory on prevention and regulation of dark patterns.

The comprehensive self-audit completion declaration has been submitted to the Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, the company said in a statement.

The group, which includes Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip, affirmed its commitment to ensuring that its customers are treated with fairness and transparency.

"Flipkart Group...today announced the completion of a comprehensive, independent self-audit on its digital platforms. The audit has been done to ensure the highest standards of compliance, accountability, and consumer protection with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Guidelines and Advisory for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023 and 2025," Flipkart said.