OM System re-enters India, eyes top 5 market spot in next 5 years

OM System (formerly known as Olympus Cameras) has re-entered the Indian market with a line of products including lenses and cameras. While the company has been introducing select products over the past few months, on Thursday it formally marked its return to India.

“India is a vibrant and fast-growing market for the imaging category, with an incredible community of outdoor and wildlife creators who inspire us. The rebranding from Olympus to OM System has allowed us to honour our 85-year heritage while shaping a more agile and innovative identity that is resonating strongly with users worldwide. Building on this global momentum, our plans for India are to establish the country as a strategic growth hub by introducing advanced products, strengthening our dealer and partner ecosystem, and nurturing a strong creator community that reflects our brand’s vision of empowering explorers and storytellers,” said Shigemi Sugimoto, Chief Executive Officer, OM Digital Solutions Corporation, in an interaction with Business Standard.

The company exited India in 2020, and in 2021 Olympus Corporation transferred its imaging division to Japan Industrial Partners (JIP). "At this stage, the primary focus is on cameras and lenses. There are also other consumer products like binoculars and audio recording devices in the portfolio, but these remain secondary. Under OM System, we will also explore new business opportunities in terms of technologies and products, and will launch them in India as they become available," said Vivek Handoo, Vice-President – Head of APAC and Managing Director at OM System.

He noted that the company currently has a negligible presence in India but expects significant growth. “India will grow substantially and we hope it will be among our top four or five markets worldwide in the next five years,” he said. Although OM System does not yet have a subsidiary in India and operates through a distribution network, it plans to establish a subsidiary within the next 12–18 months. Handoo said the Indian imaging market is valued at $750 million and is highly decentralised. “We have expertise in outdoor photography and want to be leaders in this segment in India. We expect significant double-digit growth year-on-year over the next five to 10 years,” he said.