Home / Companies / News / Motilal Oswal pays ₹34.85 lakh to settle front-running case with Sebi

Motilal Oswal pays ₹34.85 lakh to settle front-running case with Sebi

Front-running refers to an illegal practice in stock market where an entity trades based on advance information from a broker or analyst before the information has been made available to its clients

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The order came after Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) proposed to settle instant proceedings initiated against it, "without admitting or denying the findings of facts and conclusions of law". (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Thursday settled proceedings in connection with alleged lapses related to suspected front-running of trades of a large client, after paying Rs 34.85 lakh towards settlement charges.

Front-running refers to an illegal practice in the stock market where an entity trades based on advance information from a broker or analyst before the information has been made available to its clients.

The order came after Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) proposed to settle instant proceedings initiated against it, "without admitting or denying the findings of facts and conclusions of law".

"...it is hereby ordered that the proceedings initiated against the applicant (MOFSL) vide SCN (Show Cause Notice) dated February 20, 2025, is disposed of in terms of settlement terms," Sebi's Quasi Judicial Authority Santosh Shukla said in the order.

The matter arose from an investigation carried out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to ascertain whether the trades of an entity (big client) was front run by certain entities i.e Chaturvedi Group during the period January 1, 2022 to December 8, 2023.

Following the probe, the regulator issued a show cause notice to MOFSL on February 20, 2025. It was alleged that the brokerage failed to exercise due skill and care expected of a registered stock broker by not keeping proper records of client order instructions.

The markets watchdog also charged MOFSL with attempting to create supporting documents after the execution of trades, raising concerns over compliance standards, thereby flouting Sebi's (Stock Brokers) regulations, as per the order.

Pursuant to filing a settlement application in March this year, Motilal Oswal Financial Services filed revised settlement terms, which was approved by the markets watchdog.

Under the terms, MOFSL paid Rs 34.85 lakh to the regulator, which was confirmed by Sebi on September 17.

Sebi stated that the proceedings initiated through the show cause notice stand disposed of in terms of the settlement.

The regulator, however, clarified that it retains the right to act if representations made by the company are later found untrue, or if there is any breach of the settlement terms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Oil India targets ₹1.3 trillion capex by 2030, says CMD Ranjit Rath

Flipkart Group completes self-audit on dark patterns on digital platforms

OM System re-enters India, eyes top 5 market spot in next 5 years

GAIL to supply natural gas to Tata Steel's Combi-Mill plant in Jamshedpur

Fintech firm MobiKwik freezes 2,000 merchant accounts after ₹40 cr loss

Topics :SEBIMotilal OswalMotilal Oswal Financial ServicesMarkets

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story