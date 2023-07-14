Home / Companies / News / Flipkart makes nearly $700 mn cash payout to staff post PhonePe separation

Flipkart makes nearly $700 mn cash payout to staff post PhonePe separation

The board of directors of Flipkart had announced the complete separation from the PhonePe business by selling off its entire shareholding in December 2022

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Walmart-backed Flipkart on Friday began mega cash payout to staff, estimated to be worth $700 million, following its separation from fintech firm PhonePe.

The board of directors of Flipkart had announced the complete separation from the PhonePe business by selling off its entire shareholding in December 2022.

Accordingly, the board decided to pay $43.67 as compensation for each ESOP (vested options for eligible current and former stakeholders and unvested options only for eligible current stakeholders) as of the record date of December 23, 2022.

"Further to the communication made on April 21, 2023, regarding this payout, I am delighted to inform you that the much-awaited compensation will be made today, July 14, 2023," Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in an internal e-mail, seen by PTI.

In response to an e-mail query by PTI, the company confirmed that the payout following the separation of PhonePe (announced in December 2022) has been made to employees.

Meanwhile, in the internal mail to staff, Flipkart CEO acknowledged "good work across the business" as he thanked all teams for their consistent and dedicated efforts.

"It is your commitment to purpose that continues to drive success for Flipkart," Krishnamurthy wrote.

Flipkart's top boss promised the staff that they will receive the details of individual payout by the following week.

"We have exciting times ahead and as we continue to grow across businesses, I look forward to your dedication and determination to bring about the future that we envision and scale new heights together," he said

Also Read

Flipkart employees to receive cash payout from $700m Esop buyback

Big discounts expected on iPhone 14 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

India suppliers to help us export $10 bn worth goods by 2027: Walmart CEO

No increments for Flipkart's 4,500 senior personnel this cycle

Lupin gets thumbs up from USFDA to market generic medication in US

NCSC reviews issues related to reservation of SC employees at ONGC

EV aggregator LetsTransport raises $25 mn from Bertelsmann, others

JSW Energy Q1 net profit down 48%, revenue declines 3% to Rs 2,927 cr

Results preview: Price hikes, lower input costs to aid auto firms' Q1

Topics :FlipkartPhonePeWalmart

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story