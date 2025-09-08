Flipspaces secures $50 mn funding to expand business in India, abroad

Interior design startup Flipspaces has raised $50 million (about Rs 439 crore) from investors to expand business in India and overseas.

In a statement on Monday, the company has raised $50 million in its expanded Series C funding round with fresh participation from UAE-headquartered CE-Invests, Singapore-based Panthera Growth Partners, and Japan's SMBC Asia Rising Fund.

"The capital will be deployed to scale the business in India, the US and the UAE, deepen supply chain integration and enhance the company's proprietary technology stack with AI-led interventions. Strategic acquisitions in adjacent categories are also on the roadmap," it added.

The round also facilitated the successful exit of early-stage investor Carpe Diem.