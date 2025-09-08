Home / Companies / News / Flipspaces secures $50 mn funding to expand business in India, abroad

Flipspaces secures $50 mn funding to expand business in India, abroad

Company has raised $50 million in its expanded Series C funding round with fresh participation from UAE-headquartered CE-Invests, Singapore-based Panthera Growth Partners, and Japan's SMBC Asia Rising

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round
The round also facilitated the successful exit of early-stage investor Carpe Diem. Photo: Shutterstock.com
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Interior design startup Flipspaces has raised $50 million (about Rs 439 crore) from investors to expand business in India and overseas.

In a statement on Monday, the company has raised $50 million in its expanded Series C funding round with fresh participation from UAE-headquartered CE-Invests, Singapore-based Panthera Growth Partners, and Japan's SMBC Asia Rising Fund.

"The capital will be deployed to scale the business in India, the US and the UAE, deepen supply chain integration and enhance the company's proprietary technology stack with AI-led interventions. Strategic acquisitions in adjacent categories are also on the roadmap," it added.

The round also facilitated the successful exit of early-stage investor Carpe Diem.

"The entry of new investors alongside the continued faith of current ones underscores Flipspaces' strong fundamentals and global growth potential. We are building not just a company, but a technology-first ecosystem that is reshaping the future of interior design and building globally," Kunal Sharma, Founder & CEO of Flipspaces, said.

With operations across India, the US, and the UAE, Flipspaces has delivered more than 1,000 projects covering over 8 million square feet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meta pays $55 an hour to contractors to train AI bots in Hindi, Spanish

CDSCO clears Mankind's Phase 1 trial for autoimmune disorder molecule

Vikram Solar bags 336 MW supply order from L&T for Khavda solar project

Mercedes-Benz launches electric version of top SUV to boost luxury push

Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 cr in TN, AstraZeneca to expand GITC

Topics :fundingsStart-up fundingstart- ups

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story