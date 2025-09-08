CDSCO clears Mankind's Phase 1 trial for autoimmune disorder molecule

Mankind Pharma on Monday said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for a molecule under development for the treatment of multiple autoimmune disorders.

The molecule is being developed for the treatment of multiple autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and alopecia.

Developed at the Mankind Research Centre, MKP11093 has shown strong results in preclinical studies with a promising safety and selectivity profile, the drug firm said in a statement.

Arjun Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Mankind Pharma, said the development of MKP11093 is a major milestone representing the company's endeavour to deliver a best-in-class JAK inhibitor that maximises therapeutic potential while addressing the safety concerns associated with conventional approaches.