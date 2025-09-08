Home / Companies / News / CDSCO clears Mankind's Phase 1 trial for autoimmune disorder molecule

CDSCO clears Mankind's Phase 1 trial for autoimmune disorder molecule

The molecule is being developed for the treatment of multiple autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and alopecia

The Phase 1 trial is expected to begin shortly and will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of MKP11093. Photo: X@Pharma_Mankind
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Mankind Pharma on Monday said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for a molecule under development for the treatment of multiple autoimmune disorders.

The molecule is being developed for the treatment of multiple autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and alopecia.

Developed at the Mankind Research Centre, MKP11093 has shown strong results in preclinical studies with a promising safety and selectivity profile, the drug firm said in a statement.

Arjun Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Mankind Pharma, said the development of MKP11093 is a major milestone representing the company's endeavour to deliver a best-in-class JAK inhibitor that maximises therapeutic potential while addressing the safety concerns associated with conventional approaches.

The Phase 1 trial is expected to begin shortly and will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of MKP11093 in healthy volunteers through single and multiple-ascending dose studies, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Mankind PharmaVaccineImmunity

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

