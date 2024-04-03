FLY91 partners with IBS Software to power its commerce operations

FLY91, the country's youngest regional airline, has partnered with IBS Software to power its commercial operations.

FLY91 aims to provide an air alternative to road and rail travel across underserved routes in India.

IBS Software has created a reservation experience designed to deliver a simple, efficient and cost-effective experience, to attract and retain customers, a press release from the company said on Wednesday.

"By implementing IBS Software's modern omni-channel iFly Res commerce platform, FLY91 will not only create a compelling user experience powered by the platform's rich set of APIs and flexible rules engine, but also deliver dynamic pricing.

"These real-time dynamic and personalised pricing capabilities are a vital tool in delivering the most cost-effective fares and ensuring pricing is competitive with alternative modes of transport," IBS Software said in the release.



Additionally, access to an API-driven ecosystem gives FLY91 the ability to open its services and routes connecting tier-2 (population of 50,000 to 100,000) and tier 3 (population of 20,000 to 50,000) cities across India to interline partners, it said.

This provides international and domestic airlines with a solution for last-mile coverage to smaller destinations that are underserved by existing carriers, the statement added.

According to Prasanna Subramaniam, CTO at FLY91, "Delivering a simple and slick reservation experience will be a critical part of our success as we look to inspire a new demographic of air passengers."



Gautam Shekar, Senior Vice President at IBS Software, said, "We look forward to supporting FLY91 by delivering differentiated customer experiences that help unlock a new wave of travel opportunities for millions of Indians.



