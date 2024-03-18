Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FLY91 starts commercial operations with maiden flight from Goa to B'luru

The company spokesman said that FLY91 is initially offering flights between Goa, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Sindhudurg, with plans to start operations to Agatti, Jalgaon and Pune in April

Aeroplane, Flight

The spokesman said that the airline has been allocated its first set of routes under the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FLY91, the latest entrant in the country's aviation sector, on Monday commenced commercial operations with its first flight taking off for Bengaluru from here.
The flight departed from Goa's Manohar International Airport at 07.55 am to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The regional airline also operated its maiden flight to Sindhudurg from Bengaluru on Monday, a company spokesman said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The airline also launched a special fare of Rs 1,991 (all inclusive).
The inaugural offer will be valid on all flights across FLY91 sectors, he said.
Commenting on the start of commercial operations, Manoj Chacko, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FLY91 said the launch of commercial flight symbolises the airline's "commitment to connecting India in a way that has never been done before.
The company spokesman said that FLY91 is initially offering flights between Goa, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Sindhudurg, with plans to start operations to Agatti, Jalgaon and Pune in April.
The airline will operate flights between Goa and Bengaluru on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays. A similar number of flights will be operated per week between Bengaluru and Sindhudurg. The airline will also fly between Goa and Hyderabad, and between Sindhudurg and Hyderabad twice a week, he said.
The spokesman said that the airline currently has two ATR 72-600 aircraft with four more aircraft expected in the coming months. "This steady pipeline of aircraft induction will help the airline establish a strong pan-India presence, focused around five zones across the country," he said.
The spokesman said that the airline has been allocated its first set of routes under the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN.
"The routes include Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded in Maharashtra and Agatti in Lakshadweep, along with other business and leisure destinations, namely Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad and Pune," he added.

Also Read

Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

Bengaluru airport won't ask you to put gadgets in plastic trays. Here's why

Delhi airport chaos highlights: Thick fog delays 30 flights, 17 cancelled

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

United Airlines plane makes safe emergency landing in LA after losing tyre

Entrepreneurs should be driven by Passion, not money, says Zomato CEO

P&G India appoints Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO effective May 1

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy gifts shares worth Rs 240 cr to grandson

NTPC to start commercial ops of 2nd unit of North Karanpura power project

Canada-based firm Fairfax offers all-cash deal to acquire IDBI Bank

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : flight airlines Aviation Goa Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon