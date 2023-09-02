Flying solo into trouble: The rise and fall of Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal

In May 2019, in a surprising turn of events, an Emirates aircraft bound for Dubai was instructed to halt while taxiing for take-off in Mumbai. The pilot received no explanation and was told to return immediately to the parking bay.

As the aircraft returned to the terminal, two first-class passengers—Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita—were offloaded by immigration authorities, stating they could not leave the country.

Goyal, founder of Jet Airways, was taken aback. The man who had dominated the airline sector for two and a half decades with an iron hand did not expect to be offloaded by immigration officials.

The airline, which had ceased operations a month earlier in April 2019, had outstanding debts of over Rs 8,500 crore to Indian banks. Its total liabilities, including to stakeholders and employees, exceeded Rs 25,000 crore. It also owed another Rs 3,500 crore to passengers who had booked their tickets in advance.

The Modi government had been taking stringent action against bank defaulters, prohibiting them from leaving the country. Bank officials had been authorised to issue lookout notices against these defaulters.

This offloading episode occurred long before Goyal, now 74 years old, had established himself as a dominant force in Indian aviation with his world-class airline, Jet Airways. The airline, one of the first to emerge when the sector was liberalised in the early 1990s, had managed to carve a niche for itself and eliminate competition through its superior service, punctuality, and high-profile connections across the political spectrum. At one point, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar served on the airline's board of directors.

The Tatas had a commitment from Singapore Airlines for a joint venture partnership, but inconsistent policies of the government prevented their entry into the Indian aviation market. This helped Goyal's Jet Airways fly higher.

Unsurprisingly, Jet Airways managed to endure for over 25 years, weathering multiple governmental changes and policy inconsistencies in New Delhi, which led to the demise of rival airlines but played to Goyal's advantage.

Goyal, famed for hosting extravagant parties for India's elite in Goa, brokered alliances with global airlines and influenced the policy landscape. He was the first beneficiary when foreign direct investment rules were amended to allow foreign airlines to invest in Indian carriers.

In 2013, Etihad Airways of Abu Dhabi acquired a 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways. Four years on, Jet entered into an enhanced commercial partnership with Air France-KLM.

However, these measures were insufficient to salvage the debt-laden airline. Goyal's reluctance to relinquish control, his strained relationship with Etihad, and the banks' unwillingness to extend further credit thwarted rescue efforts. The airline conducted its final flight in April 2019.

Goyal, who faces accusations of misappropriating the airline's funds, is currently embroiled in a legal struggle with investigative agencies. Following the airline's closure, its lenders auctioned it off to an inconspicuous consortium that has yet to repay the banks fully.

With his arrest last Friday, Goyal joins several other businessmen now held in various Mumbai prisons for alleged financial crimes. These include Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, the Wadhawan siblings of the DHFL group, Rana Kapoor, former managing director and chief executive officer of Yes Bank, and Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan of HDIL.

"Goyal had received exit offers from multiple airlines in the past, but he rejected all of them. The airline might have survived had he been willing to cede control. He had even entered into an agreement with Kingfisher Airlines, but both he and Vijay Mallya remained intransigent, leading to the failure of both airlines—beginning with Kingfisher Airlines in October 2012. In the end, everyone lost," said a former employee, requesting anonymity.