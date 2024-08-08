Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / FMCG major Dabur India expects mid-high single digit growth in FY25

FMCG major Dabur India expects mid-high single digit growth in FY25

Company to undertake price increases as consumers come back into the consumption fold

Dabur
Dabur
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 7:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Home-grown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Dabur India aims to achieve mid-high single digit growth in consolidated business in FY25, driven largely by normal monsoons and a rural-focused Budget, it said during its annual general meeting held on Thursday.

“We are targeting mid to high single digit growth for the consolidated business, and aim to grow faster in most of the categories where we are present, thereby gaining market shares,” Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra told shareholders.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


According to Malhotra, factors like a normal monsoon and increased outlay for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) will help drive this growth.

“Now with normal monsoon and volume growth, we will see a gradual uptick of the business. Recent measures like increased allocation towards MGNREGA, an increase in tax exemptions in the recent Budget and its focus on rural, women, poor and agricultural activities should really stimulate demand and volume growth,” he added.

The company also aims to expand its margins this financial year through its cost-saving project, while also raising product prices.

“We will expand our margins through Project Samriddhi and target savings of Rs 100 crore in the current year. Some of this will be reinvested in advertising, while some will flow into the margins. We also expect some sort of margin increases by way of price increases and some cost savings,” Malhotra told shareholders.

According to the company’s 2024 annual report, Project Samriddhi helped the maker of Hajmola candy and Real fruit juice capture savings of about Rs 89 crore.

More From This Section

Market regulator Sebi imposes Rs 3 lakh penalty on Nippon Life India AMC

Fortis set to buy back PE stake in diagnostic arm Agilus for Rs 1,780 crore

RCap buy: NCLT asks IIHL to deposit funds in lenders' accounts in 48 hours

US judge refuses lender request to block edtech firm Byju's payment to BCCI

E-commerce adoption surges in Bharat; tier 4+ users lead as repeat shoppers


Speaking about the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, Malhotra said, “All our people are safe. Bangladesh accounts for under 1 per cent of our consolidated revenue and under 0.5 per cent of our profits. Our factory and stockists are operational now after being shut for about a week. We are monitoring the situation closely and we will make all efforts to resume normalcy in operations.”

In July, the business grew by mid-single digit, but the company anticipates a week’s worth of sale loss in August.

Addressing shareholders during the virtual meeting, Malhotra said the company will continue its focus on innovation to help expand its total addressable market and bring the younger cohort of consumers into the fold of consumption. The company expanded its Real juices and nectars brand into fruit drinks and fizzes, red toothpaste into red gel, and Odomos into liquid vaporisers among others.

“With all these initiatives, we aim to extend the life cycle of our core brands. Dabur is only reaching out to 3 per cent of the total FMCG market and there is huge room for growth. Innovation is the core of our strategy and will continue to drive our growth and expansion in both India and overseas,” he said.

The company has increased its advertisement and media spends by 33 per cent in FY24.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Crisis in Dhaka: Strategies for stocks of companies related to Bangladesh

Harsh summer, cola price war play spoilsport for Dabur's juice portfolio

Lotte India, Havmor announce merger; aim to achieve sales of Rs 6K cr

FMCG company Dabur rural business continues to outpace urban in Q1

Dabur Q1 result: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 500 cr, net sales at Rs 3,349 cr

Topics :Dabur IndiaFMCG companiesFMCG

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story